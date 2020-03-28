Coronavirus: No time for complacency, says NHS England 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

-
“Now is not the time to be complacent,” NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has warned at the government’s latest coronavirus press conference.
Prof Powis said that “every one of us has a part to play” if the UK is to keep the death toll under 20,000.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma also announced changes to insolvency rules and the NHS supply chain.
The number of people to have died with coronavirus in the UK has now reached 1,019.
Mr Sharma said insolvency rules would be changed to allow firms greater flexibility as they faced the current crisis.
He added that a range of measures to boost the supply of personal protective equipment, such as face masks, to protect frontline NHS staff are also being introduced.
“Red tape” will be reduced to allow new producers of hand sanitiser to bring products to market “in a matter of days”, he said.
Prof Powis was also asked about the spread of the disease after a further 260 UK deaths in 24 hours.
He replied: “Clearly there has been a big increase in deaths today.
“If we can keep deaths below 20,000 we will have done very well in this epidemic.”
He added: “It is early at the moment and the scientists who are working with the government to model what we can expect are of course adjusting their predictions now as we start to see the actuality of the epidemic in the UK, rather than what we believed might have happened a few weeks ago.”
