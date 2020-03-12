Coronavirus outbreak: 12 out of 54 African countries reported infections

12 out of Africa’s 54 countries have reported cases of coronavirus, however the region has seen fewer cases than others outside of the continent. We spoke to Dr. Michel Yao, the head of the World Health Organization’s Emergency Response in Africa, for more analysis. Egypt’s tourism industry is feeling the impact of the spread of the virus with many fearing economic recovery could stall. Finally, South Africa’s tourism association issued new guidelines to condemn the domestication of wild animals for tourism purposes.

