Coronavirus outbreak: 13 cases confirmed in South Africa

The World Health Organization has labelled the coronavirus as a pandemic, this as more cases are confirmed across Africa. Our correspondent in South Africa brings us the latest on how the government is preparing for the outbreak there. Also, several women were coerced into sterilisation at healthcare centres in South Africa, many have been diagnosed as HIV-positive. Finally, women in Angola are bearing the brunt of climate change as they often find themselves having to support the family during droughts in rural areas.

