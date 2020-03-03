Coronavirus outbreak: Expert accuse US government of being unprepared

The COVID19 virus continues to spread across the world, including in the US where Donald Trump is trying to calm fears as the number of infections there rises. Despite those reassurances, medical experts are concerned the US government is not adequately prepared to deal with the widespread outbreak.

