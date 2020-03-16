Coronavirus outbreak: French education minister on remote, online teaching

Jean-Michel Blanquer”There are things we can do to teach kids remotely and we’re doing everything that we can. So that in every way, kids have the nourrishment and the continuity necessary to finish their school year.”And it’s a new thing completely, it’s also a big change for national education , with new challenges.”

