Coronavirus outbreak ‘getting bigger’

The World Health Organization has upgraded the risk of the coronavirus spreading across the globe to “very high”.

It said it is because more countries are reporting cases, and that some countries have struggled to contain the virus.

The decision was made as the first sickness was confirmed in sub-Saharan Africa.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

