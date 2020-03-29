Coronavirus outbreak in crowded Gaza sparks grave concern | DW News

The coronavirus pandemic could prove extra challenging for countries without advanced healthcare. Respirators, gloves, face masks and hospital beds are all crucial for people who contract Covid-19, and they’re severely lacking in Gaza. Authorities worry the virus could spread unchecked. More than two million people in the Palestinian territory live under strict blockades from both Israel and Egypt.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate