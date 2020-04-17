Coronavirus outbreak in war-torn Yemen would be ‘catastrophic’ | DW News

Share
Coronavirus outbreak in war-torn Yemen would be 'catastrophic'

In Yemen, authorities have been left struggling as they try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak after the first case was confirmed in the war-torn country. The United Nations’ special envoy for Yemen says the threat of COVID-19 has galvanized peace efforts there. Last week, Saudi Arabia declared a two-week unilateral ceasefire in Yemen. It is the first nationwide truce in the five-year old war.

