Coronavirus outbreak in war-torn Yemen would be ‘catastrophic’ | DW News

In Yemen, authorities have been left struggling as they try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak after the first case was confirmed in the war-torn country. The United Nations’ special envoy for Yemen says the threat of COVID-19 has galvanized peace efforts there. Last week, Saudi Arabia declared a two-week unilateral ceasefire in Yemen. It is the first nationwide truce in the five-year old war.

