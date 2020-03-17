Coronavirus outbreak: Is Italy’s lockdown working?

This is what living under lockdown looks like…for a week now, 60 million italians have been told to stay at home… tourists asked to leave…Everything, until further notice, is closed.the only people to be seen are in front of grocery stores90 percent of italians approve of the strict measures… and are calmly and diligently respecting them…6. SOUNDBITE (Italian) Marco Santilli, supermarket customer:”I believe that in this kind of situation we must be compliant and orderly, and I see that people are reacting quite positively.3. SOUNDBITE (Italian) Carmelo Riace, supermarket customer: “People are respecting the rules, let’s hope they will help. But primarily I hope there will be always food available, because it is already sad enough as it is.” But how effective have these draconian measures been so far?for the moment, the number of deaths is still rising exponentially – since the first less than a month ago, to the 2000th on Mondayexperts say the numbers could reach around 5000 this weekend…. but then could begin to go down…in the meantime, italy is reinforcing its confinement measures with each new casethis small town near Bologna has now been totally sealed off : food boxes are being delivered from outside but all activity is forbidden… these extreme confinement measures are bearing fruit elsewhere… in Codogno which has been completely locked down for 3 weeks, there are practically no new cases

