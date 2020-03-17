-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus outbreak: Is Italy’s lockdown working?
This is what living under lockdown looks like…for a week now, 60 million italians have been told to stay at home… tourists asked to leave…Everything, until further notice, is closed.the only people to be seen are in front of grocery stores90 percent of italians approve of the strict measures… and are calmly and diligently respecting them…6. SOUNDBITE (Italian) Marco Santilli, supermarket customer:”I believe that in this kind of situation we must be compliant and orderly, and I see that people are reacting quite positively.3. SOUNDBITE (Italian) Carmelo Riace, supermarket customer: “People are respecting the rules, let’s hope they will help. But primarily I hope there will be always food available, because it is already sad enough as it is.” But how effective have these draconian measures been so far?for the moment, the number of deaths is still rising exponentially – since the first less than a month ago, to the 2000th on Mondayexperts say the numbers could reach around 5000 this weekend…. but then could begin to go down…in the meantime, italy is reinforcing its confinement measures with each new casethis small town near Bologna has now been totally sealed off : food boxes are being delivered from outside but all activity is forbidden… these extreme confinement measures are bearing fruit elsewhere… in Codogno which has been completely locked down for 3 weeks, there are practically no new cases
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en