Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China’s response

The 2019-nCoV outbreak is not the first respiratory illness to emerge from China, where SARS originated 17 years ago. SARS killed nearly 800 people globally.

At the time, officials were criticised for not acting fast enough and not being honest about the scale of the crisis.

The government is undertaking great efforts to show the world that their approach to dealing with this crisis is different.

Al Jazeera’s as Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

