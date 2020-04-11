Coronavirus: Outbreak puts wildlife markets in the spotlight

A warning, viewers may find some of the images in Jessica Washington’s report disturbing.

The pandemic has put the spotlight on Asia’s wet markets – or markets where wildlife is sold for food or medicine – and the risks they pose.

Scientists believe the coronavirus originated in a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were also being sold.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta, Indonesia.

