Coronavirus outbreak slashes China’s greenhouse gas emissions

One of the unexpected side effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been a dramatic drop in carbon emissions.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Hong Kong.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Coronavirus