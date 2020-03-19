Coronavirus outbreak: UK Prime minister Boris Johnson announces closure of schools

6. SOUNDBITE 1 – Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister (male, English, 35 sec): “We therefore need schools to make provision for the children of these key workers who would be otherwise be forced to stay home, and they will also need to look after the most vulnerable children. This will mean that there will be far fewer children in the schools and that will help us to slow the spread of the disease. And these measures are crucial to make sure that the critical parts of the economy keep functioning, the public services keep functioning.”

