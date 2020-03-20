Coronavirus outbreak: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo shares update on travel restrictions

Mike Pompeo/ US Secretary of StateThis means that all international travel from US citizens should be avoided. In countries where commercial departures remain available US citizens who reside in the United states should arrange for immediate return to the United States unless they’re prepared to remain abroad for an extended time. If you choose to travel internationally your travel plans may be severely disrupted.

