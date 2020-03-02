-
Coronavirus outbreak: Vaccine to take ‘at least 20 months’
As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak tops 3,000, we speak to Pierre-Marie Girard, the director of international affairs at France’s Pasteur Institute. He’s been working on ensuring that diagnosis tests are available across the world to detect the virus. He also addresses why so few cases have been identified in Africa, ranging from the theory that it is present there but at a very low level, to the possibility of some kind of natural resistance among the continent’s people. Giraud says it is impossible to say when the outbreak will peak.
