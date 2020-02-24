Share
Coronavirus outbreak: “we must prepare for a potential pandemic”, says WHO director-general

3 hours ago

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization director-general: “This is not the time to focus on what word we use. that will not prevent a single infection todya, or save a single life today. this is a time for all countries, communities, families and indiviusals to focus on preparing.we do not live in a binary world black and white world. it’s not either or. we must focus on containment while doing everything we possibly can to prepare for a potential pandemic.”

