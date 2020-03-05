Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

Travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak are impacting some of the millions of migrant workers around the world.

Many are stuck and unable to return to their jobs, putting their livelihoods at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reports from Manila in the Philippines.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Philippines #AljazeeraEnglish