Coronavirus: Pakistan not to evacuate citizens from Wuhan

Governments globally are grappling with the challenge of how to get their citizens out of China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak.

But Pakistan is not evacuating anyone, leaving hundreds of foreign students in limbo.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

