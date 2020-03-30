Coronavirus Pandemic: 21-day nationwide lockdown begins in Zimbabwe

On tonight’s programme, Zimbabwe follows neighbouring South Africa and imposes a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. We talk to our correspondent about the implications it will have on people in precarious conditions. Nigeria will also be putting its citizens in confinement. We bring you a report on how the country is handling the situation. Finally, our correspondents show you how tech-savvy Tunisians are using their creativity to help reduce covid-19 contamination.

