Coronavirus pandemic and the overlooked homeless
Much of the focus during the coronavirus outbreak has been on the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with underlying health conditions.
But the homeless are equally vulnerable and continuously overlooked.
If infected, they will not only have difficulty getting medical treatment but could also find it impossible to isolate themselves.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
