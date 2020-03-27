Coronavirus pandemic: Can Lebanon afford a shutdown?

Lebanon is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, amid months of widespread public discontent. It’s now confronted with the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential economic repercussions. Earlier in March, Lebanon failed to repay $1.2 billion in outstanding bonds. The country is also struggling to cope with dwindling foreign currency reserves and double-digit inflation. We speak to Dan Azzi, a former chairman of Standard Chartered Bank. He explains that the restrictions imposed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic are, ironically, somewhat positive news for Lebanon.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en