Coronavirus pandemic: crisis sees Tokyo olympics postponed to 2021

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Simon Harding, France 24 journalist, tells us more.

