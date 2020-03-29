Coronavirus pandemic: Europe health systems under extreme pressure

Across Europe, the number of coronavirus-related deaths continues to climb.

More than 10,000 people have now died in Italy.

Spain has reported its highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing its total to over 5,000.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports on the situation in Europe.

