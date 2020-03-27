Coronavirus pandemic: fears of potential outbreaks in Syrian refugee camps

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23 called for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization warned that the virus is heading toward the war-ravaged province of Idlib like a ‘slow moving tsunami’.

Armen Georgian, FRANCE 24’s foreign affairs editor, tells us more.

