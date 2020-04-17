Coronavirus Pandemic: IMF and World Bank offer African countries financial help

On this edition, we talk about how the IMF and the World Bank are planning to alleviate the economic impact of the virus in Africa. Also, the Ivory Coast has seen a drop in rubber production since the start of the pandemic even though rubber products are in high demand. Finally, we debunk some videos on the internet promising fake remedies to cure the virus.

