Coronavirus pandemic in China: Tracking apps boost state surveillance

In China, mobile data is becoming a key tool in the fight against Covid-19. Across the country, local authorities are increasingly working hand in hand with the technology provided by health tracking apps. But according to The New York Times, some of the information is being shared with the Chinese police. Our Beijing correspondent Charles Pellegrin and his team report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en