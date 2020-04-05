Coronavirus pandemic: Iran health authorities fear increase in cases

Iran has reported that 158 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are nearly 56,000 confirmed cases in the country.

Despite the warning of a resurgence, Iran considers partial easing of social distancing restrictions to reduce the economic strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

Al Jazeera correspondent Nour Eddine Edghir was given rare access to a hospital in Tehran.

