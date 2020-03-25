Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus pandemic: Italy turns to 3D printing to save lives

18 mins ago

Italy has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some people there turn to 3D printing to save lives. FRANCE24’s Julia Sieger explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment