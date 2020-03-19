Coronavirus pandemic leaves refugees vulnerable

As concerns grow about the spread of coronavirus, aid agencies are sounding the alarm about the vulnerability of refugees.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports on efforts by aid workers and refugees to combat COVID-19.

