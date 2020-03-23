Coronavirus pandemic: Russia, Cuba, China send aid to Italy

Russia sent mobile disinfection units capable of sanitising vehicles, buildings and public spaces as well as medical equipment, such as test kits to the worst-hit areas of Italy. Eight medical brigades, including virologists with first-hand experience of fighting swine fever and ebola also made the trip.

