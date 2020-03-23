Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus pandemic: Russia, Cuba, China send aid to Italy

37 mins ago

Russia sent mobile disinfection units capable of sanitising vehicles, buildings and public spaces as well as medical equipment, such as test kits to the worst-hit areas of Italy. Eight medical brigades, including virologists with first-hand experience of fighting swine fever and ebola also made the trip.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment