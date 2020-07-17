Coronavirus pandemic: South Africa records record high deaths in 24 hours

In this edition, South Africa has recorded record high deaths in the past 24 hours. The country has been in lockdown for over 100 days and business owners have had to adapt. We have a report on a delivery app that has helped struggling restaurants. Also, in Nigeria contact tracers are trying to safeguard the country’s fragile public health system against a worsening of the pandemic. And what is a Spinosaurus? Our reporters in Morocco went to find out more about one of the most bizarre dinosaurs.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en