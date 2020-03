Coronavirus Pandemic: South Africa three-week lockdown comes into effect

In tonight’s bulletin, we look at how Coronavirus is impacting the African continent. Our South Africa correspondent brings us the latest on the first day of the three-week lockdown in the country. Also, police in Uganda use force and fire bullets to stop public gatherings. And in DR Congo, our correspondents bring us a report on how hygiene measures are proving hard to implement.

