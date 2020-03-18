Share
Coronavirus pandemic: Sri Lanka schools close for five weeks

2 hours ago

Sri Lanka has closed schools and universities to control the spread of the coronavirus.
It has disrupted the academic calendar, including first-term exams which were due to start this week.
Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from Colombo.

