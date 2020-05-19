-
Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo - 52 mins ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 52 mins ago
-
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty - about 1 hour ago
-
Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions - 2 hours ago
-
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 3 hours ago
-
Bangladesh: “We have suffered a lot” – Cyclone Amphan leaves destruction in its wake - 3 hours ago
-
Colombia: Military deployed in Leticia to assist in battle against COVID-19 - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Victoria’s Secret to close a quarter of its stores - 3 hours ago
-
Turkey: Izmir mosques blare “Bella Ciao”, prompting investigation - 3 hours ago
Coronavirus Pandemic : Tanzania lifts flight restrictions and quarantines
Tanzania has lifted flight restrictions and quarantine for travelers coming from abroad in an effort to revive the tourism industry. We’ll being you more from our regional correspondent. Also, one significant suspect of the Rwandan Genocide was arrested in France and brought to court in Paris on Tuesday. Félicien Kabuga had been a fugitive for 25 years before being caught. Finally, HRW is accusing DR Congo of using excessive force against the separatist religious group Bundu dia Kongo. At least 55 people were killed in a crackdown in April but the rights organization says the number is much higher.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en