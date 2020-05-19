Coronavirus Pandemic : Tanzania lifts flight restrictions and quarantines

Tanzania has lifted flight restrictions and quarantine for travelers coming from abroad in an effort to revive the tourism industry. We’ll being you more from our regional correspondent. Also, one significant suspect of the Rwandan Genocide was arrested in France and brought to court in Paris on Tuesday. Félicien Kabuga had been a fugitive for 25 years before being caught. Finally, HRW is accusing DR Congo of using excessive force against the separatist religious group Bundu dia Kongo. At least 55 people were killed in a crackdown in April but the rights organization says the number is much higher.

