Coronavirus Pandemic: The politics of testing and confinement / The World This Week

From the confinement of the UK prime minister to the sudden lockdown of all of India, François Picard’s panel reflects on crisis management and the week that turned New York into an epicenter for the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

From the confinement of the UK prime minister to the sudden lockdown of all of India, François Picard’s panel reflects on crisis management and the week that turned New York into an epicenter for the global Coronavirus pandemic

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en