Coronavirus pandemic threatens Bangladesh garment industry

2 hours ago

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the jobs of more than a million factory workers in Bangladesh.
It is the world’s second-largest garment and textile producer after China, and the industry drives the country’s economy.
Companies around the globe have already cancelled orders worth more than $2bn, and workers are worried.

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.

