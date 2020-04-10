Coronavirus Pandemic: Tunisia begins manufacturing hydroxychloroquine

On this edition, Tunis has begun manufacturing hydroxychloroquine locally. We speak to a researcher who talks about the efficacy of the drug in coronavirus treatment. Also, our Cameroon correspondents show us how President Paul Biya’s absent leadership is angering some of the population. Finally, Rwanda will have to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the genocide of the Tutsis behind closed doors. Our correspondents meet families of the victims.

