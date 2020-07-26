-
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas - 11 hours ago
-
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire - 11 hours ago
-
Wuhan on alert again: Flooding poses threat to 11 million people - 11 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain - 12 hours ago
-
Travellers from Spain told to quarantine – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Three members of armed militia injured in shooting at protest for Breonna Taylor - 13 hours ago
-
France: “We must change constitution” – “Yellow Vests” hold anti-govt demo in Paris - 13 hours ago
-
Collection of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes goes on auction - 13 hours ago
-
Sudan: Farmers fear lack of water supply as authorities say Ethiopia dam to blame - 13 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin CSD demo attracts thousands in Black Dykes march - 13 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain
A rise in COVID-19 infections in Spain drives up fears of a resurgence in Europe.
The United Kingdom is reimposing a 14-day quarantine rule on travellers returning from Spain.
Infections have tripled there in the past two weeks, with Catalonia emerging as a new hotspot.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.
