Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain

A rise in COVID-19 infections in Spain drives up fears of a resurgence in Europe.

The United Kingdom is reimposing a 14-day quarantine rule on travellers returning from Spain.

Infections have tripled there in the past two weeks, with Catalonia emerging as a new hotspot.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

