Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain

12 hours ago

A rise in COVID-19 infections in Spain drives up fears of a resurgence in Europe.
The United Kingdom is reimposing a 14-day quarantine rule on travellers returning from Spain.
Infections have tripled there in the past two weeks, with Catalonia emerging as a new hotspot.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Spain #UKquarantine

Leave a Comment