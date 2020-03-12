Coronavirus pandemic: US suspends travel from Europe for 30 days

US President Donald Trump is suspending travel with 26 countries in Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The sweeping restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom and US citizens and permanent residents will be exempted.

In his national address, he accused the European Union of not responding quickly enough to the virus.

Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic #Trump