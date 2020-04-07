Coronavirus: PM Boris Johnson is a fighter and will recover – Raab 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Dominic Raab is asked whether he has the authority to make a “significant change” in direction to the UK’s strategy.

The foreign secretary replies that PM Boris Johnson has asked him to deputise “as long as is necessary”.

He adds, though, that the principle of cabinet responsibility still applies.

In response to a question about Germany, Prof Chris Whitty says the UK is “trying to learn the lessons” from the country’s mass-testing regime.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken his place inside No 10 Downing Street and gets today’s UK government press conference under way.

BBC News Special | Coronavirus Daily Update | UK Government Press Briefing | Live BBC News Coverage | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.