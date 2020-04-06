Coronavirus: PM is ‘still in charge’ – Raab 🔴 | BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hospital, so the press conference is led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who is in line to step in if the PM cannot carry on with his job.

He is joined by the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty – who has just come out of self-isolation due to coronavirus – and the chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Defence, Professor Dame Angela McLean.

BBC News Special | Coronavirus Daily Update | UK Government Press Briefing | Live BBC News Coverage | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.