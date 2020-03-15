-
Coronavirus precautions sweep around the world | DW News
While authorities around the world take ever more drastic measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the number of cases is rising. Indonesia and other countries in Asia, such as the Philippines, have also been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. A member of the Philippines’ UN delegation in New York tested positive for the virus, sending the entire delegation into quarantine. In Manila, authorities will begin implementing a travel ban and quarantine. Indonesia, too, is ramping up its response to the virus beginning with a massive disinfection campaign. In China, the number of new cases has declined to almost zero, and in South Korea the numbers are starting to go down too. What measures work best?
