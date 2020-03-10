Coronavirus: Pressure builds on UK government to step up measures

The United Kingdom government is coming under increased pressure to do more to tackle the coronavirus.

Schools and universities remain open, and there are few restrictions on people returning from Italy.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

