Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border

2 hours ago

Hong Kong has recorded its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.
A 39-year-old man is the second person to die from the illness outside mainland China.
Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

