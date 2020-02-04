Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border

Hong Kong has recorded its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.

A 39-year-old man is the second person to die from the illness outside mainland China.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

