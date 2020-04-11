Coronavirus: Priti Patel ‘sorry if people feel there have been failings’ 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

With the prime minister still in hospital, the UK’s daily press briefing is being held by Home Secretary Priti Patel, Martin Hewitt, who is chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England’s medical director.

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.