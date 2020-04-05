-
Coronavirus propaganda: Is China trying to rewrite history? | DW News
As the novel coronavirus keeps spreading, so is dubious information about its origins. The virus came to light when China first disclosed cases of a strange respiratory disease in the city of Wuhan to the World Health Organization. But China is now increasingly vocal that the virus could have first emerged in other parts of the world that have been hit hard by COVID-19, like Italy and the United States. What methods is China employing on social media to get its message across?
