China launches a mass testing campaign after new cases emerge - 15 hours ago
Class of 2020: Graduating in the time of coronavirus - 15 hours ago
In the UK, popular beaches are still mostly empty - 15 hours ago
Coronavirus splits village on border between Germany and Denmark | Focus on Europe - 16 hours ago
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France - 1 day ago
Pandemic hits Ukraine’s surrogate birthing industry - 1 day ago
Can apps put coronavirus in check? | Inside Story - 1 day ago
Coronavirus: Education dominates UK briefing on Covid-19 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 1 day ago
Italy to reopen for tourists after strict coronavirus lockdown | DW News - 1 day ago
US sees biggest food price rises in 46 years - 1 day ago
Coronavirus: Public urged to avoid England’s beauty spots – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
It’s Saturday 16th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
The public is being urged to “think twice” before heading to England’s beaches and country parks this weekend, despite the easing of lockdown rules.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
