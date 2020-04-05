Coronavirus: Public urged to follow ‘mission-critical’ rules 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

It is “mission-critical” to follow social distancing rules to protect the NHS and slow the spread of coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

“The more people follow the rules then the faster we will all be through this,” he said, after reports of packed public parks in London and elsewhere.

This morning Mr Hancock said such behaviour was “quite unbelievable”.

At the daily Downing Street briefing, he said it could not go on. It comes as the UK death toll reaches 4,934.

The Department of Health said there were a further 621 deaths linked to coronavirus in the UK on Sunday.

These latest deaths include 12 more in Wales, seven in Northern Ireland and two in Scotland.

As of 09:00 BST on Sunday, 47,806 people had tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health said.

Mr Hancock said the government was “not planning any changes imminently” to social distancing policies but he “could not rule out further steps”.

“What we are doing is being absolutely clear that the current rules must be followed.”

“So I say this to the small minority of people who are breaking the rules or pushing the boundaries: you’re risking your own life and the lives of others and you’re making it harder for us all.”

Mr Hancock offered his “profound sympathies” to the families and friends of those who have died.

He added: “I’ve lost two people that I was fond of so I understand what a difficult time this is for the country.

“We need perseverance in the face of great challenges.”

