Coronavirus puts Brazil’s healthcare system on the brink of collapse | DW News

Brazil’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, according to its own managers. Many clinics are already too overwhelmed by coronavirus cases to take in any new patients. There are fears the country could become one of the world’s COVID-19 pandemic hot spots. President Jair Bolsonaro still maintains it’s a relatively minor disease and that broad social distancing measures are not needed. Bolsonaro is also facing a fresh blow to his political authority. Justice Minister Sergio Moro has resigned, accusing Bolsonaro of meddling with the police.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Brazil