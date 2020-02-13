Coronavirus: Rate of new cases and deaths surge under new diagnosis method

Whilst the number of new Coronavirus cases had increased this week, the doctors in the centre of the outbreak in Hubei province, China have started using a broader definition to diagnose people, causing a jump of almost 15,000. The total number of confirmed cases is now close to 60,000. Within hours of the new figures being revealed, China had removed several senior officials from office.

